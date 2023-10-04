We are a few days away from the release of Detective Pikachu Returns and surely all Nintendo Switch users are eager to start this adventure with the most famous Pokémon in the world. It is because of this that we can now know the average score that the game has achieved on Metacritic.

As you surely know, this installment will arrive at the end of this week and will allow you to meet again with Detective Pikachu and his faithful human companion Tim Goodman to investigate a new crime in Ryme City.

The game is the direct sequel to Detective Pikachu for 3DS

If you want to know how its average score is going on Metacritic, let us tell you that Detective Pikachu is getting divided ratings in the press, so we invite you to continue reading to find out all the details.

At the time of writing this text, the game has received 20 reviews, which have given it an average score of 68/100, a rating that will surely change in the coming days.

It is worth mentioning that the highest score is 80/100 from GamesHub, who consider that Detective Pikachu Returns is “overtly silly and exaggerated at times”, but it balances its light with its extreme darkness well, in addition to exercising its tenderness. as a tool to tell a shocking and quite relevant story about corruption.

On the other hand, the lowest score is 50/100 from Comicbook, where they state that unless you’re a Pokémon fan or a small child, Detective Pikachu Returns probably won’t be very appealing to you.

As you can see, the press is receiving the delivery with quite divided opinions and we will have to wait until the day of its release to know if it manages to improve its rating.

Detective Pikachu Returns will be available next Friday, October 6 on Nintendo Switch.

What do you expect from this delivery? Tell us in the comments.

