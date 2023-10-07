Nintendo has announced that Detective Pikachu Returns is now available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Players must unravel the mystery of the disappearance of Tim Goodman’s father, Harry Goodman, as well as investigate other strange incidents in Ryme City, a place where humans and Pokémon coexist.

Detective Pikachu Returns is the sequel to the acclaimed previous title in the same saga and includes fun new methods to investigate mysteries.

Solve enigmatic cases in the company of other Pokémon – With the help of Detective Pikachu, players will have to interrogate Pokémon and humans to gather clues and solve the cases. Some Pokémon will even be able to use their special abilities to collaborate in the investigation. For example, you can rely on Growlithe’s good sense of smell to track down evidence, or ride Luxray and take advantage of his ability to see through walls and some objects. Meet an interesting cast of characters – Players will follow the adventures of Tim Goodman, a friendly Ryme City University student with a keen eye for research, and Pikachu, a grumpy, coffee-loving Pokémon who claims to be a great detective. Pikachu is the companion of Tim’s father, who is missing, and, curiously, his daughter is the only one capable of understanding what Pikachu says. Players will also meet new characters, such as Rachel Myers, a student who loves Pokémon and has a wealth of knowledge about them; Howard Myers, the mayor of Ryme City, and Sophia Goodman, Tim’s little sister who is visiting Ryme City during her school holidays. Take control of your adventure – Players will be able to enjoy the “Episode Card” mode, which will allow them to play in any order they want. You will be able to replay already completed episodes or skip to others that are still pending: the choice will be in your hands. Two Heads Are Better Than One – When things get complicated, players can talk to Detective Pikachu for clues or directions. And, if they still need help to advance the investigation, they can activate the “Indicate correct option” option to indicate the path to follow.

Detective Pikachu Returns is now available exclusively for Nintendo Switch family systems in the Nintendo eShop, participating retailers and online stores.