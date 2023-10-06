We have good news for all those who were waiting for Detective Pikachu Returns, since the game has just arrived on Nintendo Switch and wants to motivate the community to try it with its interesting launch trailer.

The game is ready to catch you

As you surely remember, this Pokémon installment was long awaited, but it is time to get it and enjoy the cases that Pikachu and Tim will have to solve in their investigations.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



Due to its recent release, those responsible at Creatures and Nintendo have just published a taste of what awaits you in this adventure, so you can now see the launch trailer.

Here we leave it for you:

As you could see, the title invites you to join the great detective Pikachu and his partner Tim, who must solve a series of cases while searching for the young man’s missing father, so you will have to put yourself in the shoes of the friendly Pokémon, drink a little of coffee and take advantage of all its brilliance to solve each case.

Is Detective Pikachu Returns worth it?

If you want to know what this new Pokémon game has to offer and you’re still not sure it’s worth your time, we invite you to read our review so you know what you’ll find. You just have to click on this link.

COMPRA DETECTIVE PIKACHU RETURNS EN LIVERPOOL

We remind you that Detective Pikachu Returns is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. There is even a demo available in the eShop so you can play it and convince yourself.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente