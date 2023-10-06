Exclusively on Nintendo Switch, Detective Pikachu Returns is available today, the new iteration of the franchise about the historic protagonist of Pokémon, who recently appeared in a film. The gameplay will combine elements of adventure and puzzle, offering an immersive and direct experience in which players can interact with characters and solve puzzles to progress through the story.

Together with the young university student Tim Goodman, capable of communicating with Pikachu and, through him, with Pokémon, it will be possible to collect precious information and fully experience the magical atmosphere of Ryme City, where humans and Pokémon live together in harmony. Collaboration with Pokémon will be a key element in solving the mysteries: many of themIndeed, will make their unique and indispensable abilities available to Pikachu to collect cluesfollow the tracks scattered around the city and cross the landscapes on horseback.

