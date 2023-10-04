In 2017, The Pokémon Company and Creatures released Detective Pikachu for the Nintendo 3DS. At first glance, it seemed like a strange and even risky proposal, because it explored a new genre and presented a new way of interpreting the Pokémon world. Several years and one live-action movie later, Detective Pikachu is back with a new adventure.

Detective Pikachu Returns is about to debut on Nintendo Switch and there are many doubts, was it worth waiting for so long? Will it have the same charm as the original? It has many positive things, but sadly, it also carries some of the franchise’s problems.

The return of the caffeine-loving Pikachu

Detective Pikachu Returns takes place 2 years after the end of Detective Pikachu for Nintendo 3DS. Once again, Tim Goodman and Pikachu will have to work together to solve a conspiracy that endangers the way of life in Ryme City and the way humans and Pokémon live in harmony. As usual, we will avoid going into details to avoid spoilers, but we can tell you that the narrative is entertaining and retains room for surprises, although it repeats some ideas from its predecessor. You shouldn’t expect a deep story with much to say, but rather an entertaining journey that is easy to digest and enjoy.

One of my favorite elements of Detective Pikachu Returns is that it shows a different Pokémon world. That is, while the main saga is focused on raising creatures, stopping evil and defeating gym leaders, this spin-off shows us a Pokémon fantasy closer to our reality. It is a world where people have common jobs that they perform in the company of their Pokémon companions. It is a universe that has space to tell mundane stories, such as that of a Pokémon that buys coffee for its human or great conspiracies that threaten peace. Pokémon brings a unique flavor to all kinds of stories, so it’s nice to see other narratives being explored in the franchise.

In a narrative sense, the real star of Detective Pikachu Returns are the cases to be solved. The game is divided into different chapters and in each one Pikachu and Tim have a mystery to solve. They all have a unique story and the stakes get higher as the hours go by, but they are all interesting enough to keep you hooked until you see the outcome. Their only problem is that they are extremely predictable and in the first few rounds of investigation you can have a good idea of ​​who the culprit was or what happened.

Detective Pikachu presents a unique vision of the Pokémon world

This leads us to talk about the playable section. Although it is an investigation game, it is best that you understand Detective Pikachu Returns as a kind of graphic novel with point and click elements. We say this because it is a linear game where the charm lies in talking to different people and Pokémon, to take their testimony and, little by little, unravel the crime. There are also times where you must find objects at a crime scene to try to discover what happened. There will still be some where you will have the help of other Pokémon, which enables new mechanics. For example, in the first case you can enlist the help of a cute Growlithe, who will use her sense of smell to find evidence. They are game sections, small, but adorable.

Now, before you get too excited, it is important that you know that Detective Pikachu Returns is a game with very little interaction. What I’m getting at is that it really demands very little of the player. It’s about going from one place to another, seeing which objects you can interact with and using the information to create deductions. The latter may sound interesting, but the reality is that everything is obvious, so it is never a challenge to reach the right conclusions. So, rather than being an experience in which you have to sit down and analyze the evidence, it is one where you will sit down to enjoy the story and how the narrative unfolds. A bit of a challenge with optional aids for new players would have made this a much more interesting release.

Perhaps the biggest problem with Detective Pikachu Returns is its presentation, and I say “maybe” because it is a section to which many prefer to turn a blind eye. However, you only need to take a look at one of its trailers to realize that it is a visually unpleasant game. It has some well-done elements, such as the expressions on Pikachu’s face, which add a lot of personality to a fantastic character. Outside of that, there’s not much to highlight.

I’m fully aware that Detective Pikachu Returns is an AA release; I also understand that the Nintendo Switch lacks the power of the consoles that the competition has. That’s why I want to clarify that I’m not expecting it to have stunning graphics, but I think the public deserves a more careful presentation. The game has all the earmarks of a Nintendo 3DS game that was rescaled; Its textures are poorly detailed, there is an absence of shaders and the human character models look like a 3D animation for public television.

This is not limited to the visual section. The game has well-done voice acting but, unfortunately, it is limited to a few scenes. Large parts of the game are pure text, something that was acceptable a few years ago, but the industry has already changed. It would not be a problem if silence were exclusive to the secondary characters, but the protagonists in each case should always have a voice. Although it is a spin-off with a lower budget, due to the genre it would have been great. It’s sad that The Pokémon Company preferred to save that investment.

Can’t it really look better?

Detective Pikachu Returns is a Pokémon spin-off, for better and worse

The apple didn’t fall far from the tree with Detective Pikachu Returns. The game stands out for its charisma, but it can be simple, something very similar to what happened to the game for Nintendo 3DS. To this we must add that it carries some of the problems for which the main series has been criticized over the years.

The Pokémon Company has in its hands one of the most valuable and beloved franchises in the world. With it he has created endearing products that transport us to a world in which many would like to live. Pokémon has charm and is full of magic; That’s why it generates millions. Sadly, the power of this income is not reflected in its video games. The result is games like Detective Pikachu Returns which, lacking polish and presentation, has to survive on pure heart.

This is not to say that Detective Pikachu Returns is not worth your time or money. The Creatures and The Pokémon Company game has some great moments and I personally enjoyed it immensely. If you are a die-hard Pokémon fan, you enjoy narrative adventures without so much seriousness or you liked the last installment, it is a game that deserves to be on your radar. I just find it sad that, once again, a franchise as big as Pokémon settles for so little.

Detective Pikachu Returns will arrive on October 6 on Nintendo Switch. You can learn more about this release by clicking here.

