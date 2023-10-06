From now October 6 is available on Nintendo Switch Detective Pikachu returns, new chapter of the series starring the best-known Pokémon in detective version. For the occasion, the launch trailerwhich you can see at the bottom of the news.

Below are the features from the Nintendo eshop page, but if you want what we think of GamesVillage, we refer you to our review:

The investigations reopen

Solve an intriguing mystery in Detective Pikachu: Returns for Nintendo Switch. Return to Ryme City and help a very special Pikachu, and his friend Tim, investigate his partner’s disappearance and other strange cases.

Two brains are better than one

A gruff and cheeky (but surprisingly adorable) Pikachu who loves coffee and calls himself a great detective.

This Ryme University student is the only human capable of communicating directly with Detective Pikachu. His father, Harry, is the person whose disappearance the two are investigating.

The story so far…

Previously, Tim and Detective Pikachu had discovered a mysterious substance called R. We’ll let the great detective himself give you an account of his previous adventure…

Ryme City welcomes you!

Our famous detective duo operates in Ryme City, a picturesque metropolis where humans and Pokémon live in harmony. During their investigation, the two will visit an elegant villa, ancient ruins and more. Of course, in between cases they’ll also stop by the Hi-Hat Café to enjoy a steaming cup of their favorite beverage!

Go hunting for clues

Examine the scene and sift through suspicious areas to uncover evidence that will help shed light on the case at hand.

Question and testify

Whether it’s humans or Pokémon, talking to all witnesses is essential! Tim interrogates people, while Detective Pikachu can talk to Pokémon in Ryme City.

Come to a conclusion

Use your powers of deduction, and your handy notebook, to analyze the clues and testimonies you’ve collected and solve the case!

Get help from the residents of Ryme City

You’ll also be able to enlist the help of a handful of Pokémon as you investigate. Use Detective Pikachu to take control of other characters and use their abilities to uncover new evidence!

Below is the launch trailer for Detective Pikachu Returns.