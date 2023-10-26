Detective Pikachu and the mystery of the missing flan is the latest case of Detective Pikachu after his Switch game, and it is a short that you can watch in Spanish.

He Detective Pikachu took a vacation after his first case on Nintendo 3DS and his Hollywood movie with Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith, but has just returned to Nintendo Switch with a sequel, Detective Pikachu: The Return.

A priori, it is the end of Detective Pikachu’s story by solving the mystery about who he was, but The Pokémon Company still want to do more things with the character.

Today, almost out of nowhere, they have released an animated short on YouTube, Detective Pikachu and the Mystery of the Missing Flan, a 3D animated short with a design reminiscent of the movie… You can also see it on YouTube.

The short lasts only six minutes and features Pikachu, Tim Goodman and a Munchlax, with a different design from the video games and the movie, like a 3D anime (although Pikachu’s fur reminds us a lot of the design that the movie had from Legendary Pictures and which at the time caused quite a bit of discussion).

The designs are from Cut offan artist who has also drawn many Pokémon.

Does Detective Pikacho have a future after the Nintendo Switch game?

Detective Pikachu: The Return is now on sale on Nintendo Switch, where it has received somewhat lukewarm ratings (although in line with the 3DS original): it is an Ace Attorney-style graphic adventure in the world of Pokémon, but very easy and intended for a children’s audience (although enjoyable by any fan).

Hiroyuki Jinnai, director of Creatures, said in Famitsu that this installment ends the story of Pikachu, Tim and Harry Goodman, but “everyone on the team loves the talking Pikachu,” and says that “although he can’t make any promises, if the game is well received and there is a lot of demand, there is room for a spin-off.”

In our analysis of Detective Pikachu: The Return we told you that “it is a somewhat sparing game and perhaps a little more ambition in the playability and graphical detail would have been appreciated (although, given what we saw with Scarlet and Purple, not much was expected more), but if you want to dust off your neurons in peace or seek to introduce the little ones in the house to games, here you have fun without con-pika-tions.”