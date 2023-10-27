It’s been a while since the debut of Detective Pikachu 2. If you are interested in the movie on the way and the game already available, here we bring interesting news, focused this time on the video game known as The Return.

Detective Pikachu regresa

After learning a few months ago that the film was in “active development,” we now have news about the video game. We were able to learn details in February 2022, and later the announcement of the sequel as Detective Pikachu: The Return by 49,99€. We also gave you our analysis and why it took so long to release the game. Don’t forget that The Return is now available.

Now, fans can enjoy an interactive web manga. We have two episodes available:

Episode 1: Hawlucha’s Challenge Episode 2: A Letter

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. You also have our complete coverage on the sequel at this link.

Via.

In Ruetir.com

Detective Pikachu 2 is Detective Pikachu: The Return: date, details and trailer