Detective Pikachu was a real success in theaters a few years ago. the pokemon movie It swept the box office around the world, and if we add to this the fact that Nintendo is expanding as an entertainment company, we must take into account that adaptations to the big screen will be added to an increasingly extensive track record. We saw it with the Detective Pikachu moviethen with Super Mario Bros, and now we are going to see it with the second installment of the most detective Pokémon of all time.

If you want to know more about this new movie, We invite you to join us in this article from beginning to end, And as always, you are more than welcome to leave what you think in the comments.

The premiere of Detective Pikachu: The Return

After several years where silence has dominated everything about the release of the next Detective Pikachu game, a few days ago we had the pleasure of carrying out a complete analysis of the new Nintendo game. The sequel to the 2018 video game of the same name ended up landing with great success on the platform. With the release of the first film, A live action that represented the first game was also released. It was directed by Rob Letterman and his most charismatic voice performance was performed by Ryan Reynolds.

What the Detective Pikachu 2 movie would be like

From the first moment there was speculation about a sequel to the movie of the Detective Pikachu line of games. In fact, The Hollywood Reporter leaked that Oren Uziel was behind the script for the supposed Detective Pikachu 2 movie. This professional was the screenwriter who participated in the scripts for The Cloverfield Paradox and Sonic The Hedgehog. This 2023 has been full of great surprises.

Detective Pikachu 2 is getting closer to becoming a reality. And Legendary Pictures is the production company behind the development of the next film. The cast that will be in the film has not yet been confirmed. While the first film was a success at the box office, it hasn’t had anywhere near the numbers that Super Mario had. This has not prevented plans for a second part from continuing, especially after the release of the new game for Nintendo Switch.

Deadline and IndieWire confirmed the signing of Krisel to direct second film. We still don’t have a title for it, nor do we know if it will be inspired by the second game. But without a doubt, if this second film were officially released in theaters and had a development without much turbulence, it could offer us a new dose of fun for all audiences.

All the news about Detective Pikachu so far

Detective Pikachu has given a lot to talk about these days. From Ruetir.com we have tried to stay up to date with each relevant information to come out on the subject. Here is a brief compilation about it: