Rumors about Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s cut story have been confirmed to be true

The much talked about plot removed from Falcon and the Winter Soldier has finally been revealed.

Marvel’s original plan for Falcon and the Winter Soldier

After the premiere of the second Marvel Studios series in Disney+, some reports appeared claiming that there was a story cut from the show. In fact, shortly after the Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner himself confirmed this information, but without giving many details. Now, the lost history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe project has been shared.

according to the book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studiosthis story showed Sam Wilson y Bucky Barnes trying to stop a rapidly spreading species of disease. The first rumors about the deleted part of the show already claimed that the villains created a virus, and the new information confirms this.

The lost history

“’Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​had already canceled location work in Puerto Rico after a devastating earthquake in January 2020. The pandemic not only forced the series to abort filming in Prague, but also led to the elimination of a planned plot with the heroes rushing to stop a fast-spreading disease because it seemed too close to reality. (Malcolm Spellman acknowledged that the side story for the series had been removed, although he said it was not because of the coronavirus. “

It makes sense that Marvel made the decision to eliminate this plot, since the world was going through difficult times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the original idea shows much more dangerous villains than what we saw in the final result.