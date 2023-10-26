loading…

Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip. Photo/MER-C

JAKARTA – Israeli air strikes in response to a surprise attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7 destroyed an Indonesian hospital in the Gaza Strip. The attack also killed one of the local MER-C staff, Abu Romzi, who was near the location.

The Indonesian hospital was also one of the evacuation locations for Al-Awdeh Hospital patients when the Israeli occupation army warned on October 13 that the hospital would be bombed.

The existence of the Indonesian Hospital in Palestine is proof of the Indonesian people’s support for the Palestinian people.

So what is the history of the establishment of the Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip?

Reporting from the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) website, the Indonesian Hospital is located in Bayt Lahiya, North Gaza with an area of ​​16,261 m2 which is a waqf from the Palestinian Government. Meanwhile, the funds for building this hospital came entirely from donations from the Indonesian people. For this reason, this hospital was given the name Indonesian Hospital (RSI) in the hope that it could be proof of the long-term relationship between the Indonesian people and the Palestinian people.

This hospital began construction on May 14 2011 and was inaugurated on December 27 2015 by the then Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla.

The development of RSI was motivated by Israel’s aggression against the Gaza Strip in mid-2008. At that time, the MER-C Medical Team together with the Indonesian Government medical team left for the Gaza Strip to distribute aid to the victims.

At that time, the MER-C Team saw the need for health facilities, especially those focused on trauma and rehabilitation. For information, at that time as a war zone, Gaza only had one rehabilitation hospital which was not spared from Israeli attacks.

MER-C then took the initiative to build a hospital in the Gaza Strip. The plan was conveyed when he met with the Palestinian Minister of Health at that time, Bassim Naim, in the Gaza Strip.

This plan was apparently welcomed. On behalf of the Indonesian people, the then chairman of MER-C, Dr. Joserizal Jurnalis representing the Indonesian people signed an MOU for the development of RSI in the Gaza Strip with Bassim Naim representing the people of Gaza.