If you’ve never owned a drone but you’re curious and want to try one out, or if you just can’t get enough of adding new models to your collection, we have good news: there’s one on AliExpress whose price is surprisingly low even for AliExpress, and it’s which costs only 19 euros.

It is a basic model, yes, but It has a dual HD camera and also a good driving range. Although mentions of 4K are included throughout the product advertisement, it does not come close to having UHD resolution, as is logical on the other hand.

To give some context to this figure, on Amazon there is a very similar model, practically identical, that costs 56 euros by applying a discount coupon activated right now, and with fairly fast shipping as well.

Dron E88 Pro en AliExpress

It is foldable, like almost all the cheap drones on sale, and even those that are not so cheap. In the end, being easy to transport is important unless you are going to use them professionally, and that happens in few cases.

Something very important is that the application allows you to view the drone camera in real time via WiFi. It only works on Android, since you have to install it in APK format. They are important drawbacks, of course, but for the 19 euros it costs you can’t ask for much more.

It has a return function, so if you lose the connection at any time it will automatically return to “home”, that is, to the last place where you retained control.

For the price it has, it is not bad at all and that explains why it has become a bestseller on AliExpress, with hundreds of reviews already from users who point out its pros and cons from different countries around the world.

It must be added that it comes from AliExpress, but from its Choice quality program, and that means that in just five days you will have it at home in Spain, a much faster period than a few years ago and on par with what other stores could offer. like Amazon.

Not only that, but you also have the option of making the return locally, quickly and free, without too many problems associated with having to deal with a seller from your marketplace who is located directly in China.

