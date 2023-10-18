Bungie has started the new edition of the Festival of Lost Soulsthe usual Destiny 2 seasonal event which every year aims to celebrate the Halloween period.

Players must wear masks and collect treats, but they also face challenges in haunted sectors throughout the solar system. This year’s edition brings with it the new Acosmico legendary grenade launchercommunity-voted bug-themed armor ornament sets, the new challenges (and rewards) offered by Infested Sectors in Legend Mode, and additional rewards available with the Festival of the Lost event card.

Guardians will be able to complete event challenges while wearing masks to earn tickets. Then, they can upgrade their event card to spend those tickets and get even sweeter rewards. This year, players looking for a tougher challenge will be able to take on the new matchmade Legendary Infested Sectors. Using the sinister engrams obtained in the infested sectors, the guardians will then be able to exploit Hocus focus concentration from Eva to bring to life the ghostly event weapons they most desire. These engrams can also be concentrated to obtain exotic armor from any of the Destiny 2 expansions players own. The surprises prepared by Eva for the guardians, however, do not end here: there will also be a brand new reminder, black as nightmares, for the forged weapons.

Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost will be available until November 7th.

