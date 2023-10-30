Destiny 2: The Final Form and Marathon would have been delayed to June 2024 and 2025 respectively, causing (or as a consequence of) layoffs at the Sony studio.

Bungie It is the latest video game studio (and PlayStation, after Media Molecule and PlayStation Visual Arts) to suffer a round of layoffs. The extent of the layoffs is not clear yet, but according to Bloomberg, the cause of these layoffs can be attributed to two major delays.

Bungie was planning to launch Destiny 2: The Final Form on February 27, 2024, the usual gap in which Destiny 2 paid expansions come out (this will also be the last for the game).

But according to the report Jason SchreierThe Final Form has been delayed from February to June 2024which means missing the end of Sony’s fiscal year.

It is not the only delay: Marathonits new game as a multiplatform service (PC, PS5 and Xbox Series the case.

When PlayStation bought Bungie in January 2022, it did so with the intention of continuing to operate semi-independently and publishing cross-platform games, but taking advantage of Bungie’s experience to help SIE studios in the development of their games. games as a service.

But things are not going very well, and it would be causing internal opposition between Sony studiosin addition to causing more layoffs, such as that of Connie BoothDirector of Internal Production at PlayStation and a veteran of more than 30 years at PlayStation, who was fired after being “blamed” for the current situation at Sony.

Bungie played a role in the cancellation of “The Last of Us Factions,” one of the first “PlayStation-branded” games as a service, questioning the ability of online gaming to maintain player interest over a long period of time.

This information also comes from Bloomberg, from last May: the doubts sown by Bungie led to the re-evaluation of The Last of Us game, which is currently “frozen”, after also losing Anders Howard, a Fortnite veteran who was hired to create Sony’s GaaS monetization plans but who has lasted less than a anus.