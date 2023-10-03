Voice of Sumatra – Deddy Mahendra Desta alias Desta spends time with his three children known as the Strong Trio.

Desta took advantage of the moment of meeting her three children while creating content on YouTube. There seems to be closeness between the father and his children.

Desta then discussed the prohibitions against her children. One of them, Trio Strong, forbids his father from seeing sexy girls.

“You like that. Dads can’t look at sexy girls,” said Desta in the Trio Strong Family YouTube content which aired on Sunday (1/10/2023).

Miskha, Desta’s second daughter, immediately answered that she had prohibited her father from seeing photos of sexy women.

“Yes, that’s really not allowed,” said Mishka, Desta’s second child.

Because Desta saw a photo of a sexy woman, her youngest son Miguel started watching videos of sexy girls on YouTube.

“Until (Miguel) saw on YouTube, a sexy girl,” said Mishka.

“Yes, it’s okay, it’s a boy,” said Desta.

“When guys see a sexy girl taking off her clothes,” said Miskha.

According to Miskha, if Desta still sees photos and videos of sexy girls, it’s the same as allowing him to wear sexy clothes.

“Oh. So dad can you let your sister (Mishka) wear sexy clothes like this? Is it okay to wear clothes like this?” asked Miskha.

Megumi, the eldest child of Desta and Natasha Rizky, also forbids his father from seeing photos and videos of sexy girls. He was afraid that his father would drool.

“No (no way). (Reason) Same as him (Mishka). (Fear of father) Drooling,” concluded Megumi.