BAKU – Space agency United States of America (AS), NASA , does not intend to break off cooperation with Russia on manned expeditions to the International Space Station (ISS). This was revealed by a senior NASA official, Sean Fuller.

“Being able to use spacecraft with each other makes exploration safer for everyone,” according to Fuller as reported by RT, Friday (6/10/2023).

TASS met with the veteran space official, who previously headed NASA’s Human Spaceflight Program office in Moscow, on the sidelines of the 74th International Astronautical Congress this week in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Fuller said he sees no reason for astronauts to stop using Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft.

NASA and its Russian partner, Roscosmos, have an agreement that allows them to use each other’s capsules. For nearly a decade after terminating the Space Shuttle program, the US relied solely on Russian Soyuz flights to rotate ISS crews.

After 2020, when piloted Crew Dragon aircraft were cleared for manned missions, both parties returned to a ride-sharing scheme. The agreement was last renewed in July 2022, despite relations between Moscow and Washington deteriorating over the Ukraine conflict.

Fuller emphasized that US-Russian cooperation could be important if the ISS faces an emergency that requires rapid evacuation.

“Expedition members can use any docked spacecraft to return home,” he explained.

The SpaseX Endurance capsule is currently in orbit, having delivered four passengers, including Russia’s Konstantin Borisov, to the station in late August. This is the third mission for the reusable capsule.

Soyuz MS-23 is the latest spacecraft to return the ISS crew to Earth, including astronaut Loral O’Hara. The plane landed at the end of last September.

Fuller currently serves as NASA’s International Partners Manager for the Gateway Program, a project to build a space station orbiting the Moon to facilitate further missions beyond Earth’s immediate neighborhood.

