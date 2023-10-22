One of the most important releases of October is, without a doubt, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Despite being based on one of the most iconic and beloved characters in popular culture, a very large audience will be left wanting. enjoy it because of the exclusivity with PlayStation 5. Of course, this did not prevent a user of Xbox express his fanaticism.

Through a post on the PlayStation subreddit, user chachinito shared a very interesting image that caught the attention of fans of the Insomniac Games video game and the Xbox community.

Although the open-world title is only available on Sony’s next-generation console, this fan made a mockup to show what an Xbox Series X themed to the video game would look like.

Related video: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Gameplay Trailer

This is what the Xbox Series X from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 looks like

We see that this user relied on the PlayStation 5 special edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to make that design. Microsoft’s next-gen hardware sports its traditional black, but in the corner we see a red spot and the white logo of the friendly neighbor spider.

The combination of black and red is perfect, as it very well represents the fight between the spider superhero and Venom that we see in the Insomniac Games video game. The cherry on the cake? The controller has a reddish line around the analog sticks that immediately stand out.

This is what the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2-themed Xbox Series

Fortunately, the community reacted well to this design and took advantage of the comments section to praise chachinito’s work and joke about a possible port for Xbox Series X|S of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The user’s publication already has more than 3400 positive votes.

“Oh yeah… the BoxStation 5X,” one gamer joked. “Sony wants to know your location,” said another in a mocking tone. “Aside from the jokes, this looks great,” said a third.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 receives negative ratings

Although Insomniac Games’ game received almost universal praise from critics, after its official release it was the target of a round of extremely negative reviews.

That’s right, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was a victim of review bombing. A sector of the community attacked its duration and said that the game is “boring and expensive.” Although it currently has an average rating of 8.5 from users, it may decrease in the coming days.

But tell us, what do you think of this themed Xbox Series Let us read you in the comments.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available for PS5. You can read more news related to him if you visit this page.

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente