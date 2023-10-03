

About last night

During last night’s meeting it became clear that, if salt extraction in Haaksbergen continues, the salt wells will not be used to store hydrogen afterwards. This commitment came from salt extractor Nobian and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate (EZK). The unrest about the option of using the empty cavities as storage arose a year ago due to a statement by State Secretary Hans Vijlbrief. He seemed to pave the way for hydrogen storage in Haaksbergen, but later called that a ‘slip of the tongue’. During the technical meeting, EZK and Nobian also emphasized that there is absolutely no hydrogen storage when the caverns are empty.