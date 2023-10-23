Content related to Just Dance 2024 Edition is coming to us again. In this case, we bring you new videos of this title, which is released on October 24, 2023.

Just Dance 2024 Edition

As we have learned, after the recent announcement of this installment, a new set of songs has now been published that will arrive in this installment. Among them we find “Despechá” by Rosalía.

Don’t forget that it is confirmed that the physical version of Nintendo Switch does not include cartridge. Only includes a download code redeemable in the eShop from the console. The same thing already happened with Just Dance 2023.

