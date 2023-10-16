PC gamers for years have had to fight with an implacable enemy, which always sneaks into their computers, preventing the ventilation systems from working as they should. This is the dust, which gradually accumulates in the cabinets, so it is common to have to open them and clean them regularly, which for a player has been an insurmountable problem and that has led him to have the only solution , having to move house.

And dust manages to get into our computer or other electronic devices in different ways, even if we always have a clean home. Dust particles that, if they accumulate on the parts of our equipment, can generate temperature increases that are detrimental to the useful life of the components. Especially if they stick to the fans of, for example, the processor, since they make its operation difficult. Something that happens in an extreme way to a player, who has recounted his problem on Reddit, saying that the amount of dust that accumulates is so overwhelming that he has already given up.

“That I have to do?”

In a post shared on this site, the player sought advice because even though he cleaned his PC every two weeks, the dust still continued to accumulate, so much so that even though it had only been days, it seemed that he had left his computer without maintenance for years. And among the answers, the other players suggested the typical possibilities as a rule out, indicating that they could be problems with the ventilation of the case, to which he responded that it had five fans in total: three intake fans in the front and two exhaust at the top, so that didn’t seem to be the problem.

This is how after several questions and answers, they realized that the main reason for the problem is the location of his home, since the player lives very close to the busiest highway in his country, which means that his room will accumulate dust on a daily basis and even if you try to keep your PC on your desk next to your monitor, you won’t be able to prevent the excessive amount of dust from entering the case. For this reason, the only practical solution that everyone came to is that you should definitely move to another place, in order to put aside this problem of dust accumulation forever.

Constant maintenance

An inconvenience that, despite being quite anecdotal, reminds us of the importance of having good maintenance and constant cleaning of our PCs, in order to avoid high temperatures. In addition, it is always good to have our cabinet and especially the hardware such as the GPU or the processor well ventilated, for which different techniques can be used, some non-traditional such as that of a player who connected his PC to the air conditioning of the house, to Keep it at 4 degrees Celsius.

