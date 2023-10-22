loading…

Israel threatens to label Palestinians who choose to remain in the Gaza Strip as terrorist partners after being ordered to evacuate. Photo/Illustration

JERUSALEM – Military Israel reportedly threatened to label residents Palestine Of Gaza Strip as terrorist partners if they refuse to follow orders for forced transfer to the south.

The threat appeared in leaflets dropped by drones on Saturday local time. This comes after the Zionist state ordered 1.1 million residents of the northern part of the Gaza Strip to move south, with no guarantee of safety or return.

“Urgent warning! To the residents of Gaza – your presence north of Wadi Gaza endangers your lives. Anyone who chooses not to evacuate from the north of the Gaza Strip to the south of the Gaza Strip can be identified as a partner in a terrorist organization,” reads the leaflet addressed to Gaza residents as quoted from Middle East Eye, Sunday (22/10/2023).

Israeli bombings along with expulsion orders, condemned as a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law by a UN expert, have displaced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

However, many Palestinians refuse to leave their homes despite threats of bombing.

Israel’s intensive bombardment of Gaza over the past 15 days has killed more than 4,385 people, 70 percent of whom are children, women and the elderly. In the same period, 1,400 people in Israel were also killed.

Israel’s latest warning came as the military said it was preparing to launch a land invasion of Gaza, while continuing to cut off water, food, fuel and electricity supplies from the besieged strip for nearly two weeks.

This is not the first time Israel has used drones to distribute leaflets demanding that residents in the Gaza Strip leave their homes.

Last week, leaflets were dropped in northern Gaza, warning residents to leave their homes in the north and head south to Wadi Gaza.