Some Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse designs related to unused characters have been shared by an artist from the film.

The villains who were cut

In recent weeks, we’ve seen Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse workers sharing details about production. Now, Jesus Alonso Iglesias He turned to X to show the designs of 8 villains who did not appear in the animated film. The characters eliminated from the final cut are accompanied by the following message from the designer: “Let’s forget about The Mancha for a second (there’s still more development of him waiting to appear) and let’s move on to a more fun task, this gang of villains who didn’t appear in the movie but gave us all some really good moments exploring some personal versions of them.

The designs correspond to the villains Eightball, Hippo, Jackal, Hobgoblin (Elf), Human Fly (Human Fly), Screwball, Cougar and Hypno Hustler.

At this time, the third part of the adventures of Miles Morales It does not have a release date. We will be attentive to any information related to the animated film.