If you are looking for a controller for Xbox Series Advanced customization for better precision and control when playing, and the Xbox Elite Series 2 is out of your budget, then you may be interested in the Razer Wolverine V2 (not to be confused with the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma). Now, it is worth mentioning that it is not wireless. This would be the only thing that can put more than one back. However, it has a 3 meter cable, so it allows you to play with complete freedom.

Let’s talk about what’s important, the price. The Razer Wolverione V2 costs 119.99 euros on the Razer website, but you can get it for 79.99 euros on Amazon. Are 40 euros less than the recommended price. This controller, which has a 33% discount, has more than 2,200 reviews and 4.5 stars out of 5. By the way, although it has been designed for Xbox Series X|S, it also works on Xbox One and PC (Windows 10 or later).

The Razer Wolverine V2 is a very comfortable control, with non-slip rubber grips to improve grip. As for the action buttons, they have a durability of up to 3 million keystrokes and an actuation distance of 0.65 millimeters. According to Razer, it’s 35% less than the standard membrane controller. By the way, it is equipped with two additional multifunction buttons that are on the front of the controller. Special mention to the Razer mechanized touch pad, which allows movements to be made with great precision.

Unlike other controllers that are wireless, the Razer Wolverine V2 connects directly to the console or PC via cable, giving you guarantees a stable connection without latency. This way you can play without worrying about battery life. On the other hand, say that to access the advanced settings you have to install the Razer Controller Setup for Xbox application. This app allows you to remap triggers and adjust trigger sensitivity, customize multifunction buttons, and much more.

As you can see, the Razer Wolverine V2 is a controller for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC that is not bad at all. Furthermore, we could say that it is one of the best wired controllers you can buy for the Microsoft console. Finally, it is worth mentioning that you can buy it in several colors: black/green and white.

