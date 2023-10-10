The France coach, speaking at the press conference, spoke about his attackers, including the AC Milan center forward

Il Milanhe arrived at the break in the best possible way, conquering the solitary top of the ranking. But now it’s time national and there will be several Rossoneri players involved with their own teams. With the France there will be three Devil players: Maignan, Hernandez e Giroud.

Didier Deschamps, French coach, spoke at a press conference from the French team’s retreat. The coach focused on the attackers, including himself Giroud: “The hierarchy is evolving, it’s not because there is someone who scores three goals and another who doesn’t score, then whoever scores three will automatically become the starter. The profile of the players also enters into the reflections. Olivier is 37 years old, which leads to his coach managing him. He has some playing time with Milan but rarely plays entire matches“.

Who to field: “The choice is more about the profile based on the opponent. Olivier and Marcus (Thuram.ndr) they have similar profiles, Kolo (Muani, ndr) It has a different profile. It’s always with the aim of being more dangerous for the opponent.”

October 10, 2023 (changed October 10, 2023 | 10:30)

