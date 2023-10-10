loading…

A deputy Israeli military commander was killed in a shootout with militia who infiltrated from Lebanon. Photo/IDF Spokesman

TEL AVIV – Deputy Commander of the 300th Brigade of the Defense Forces Israel (IDF), Lieutenant Colonel Alim Abdallah, was killed after a firefight with militias infiltrating from Lebanon on Monday.

It is not yet clear whether the infiltrating militias were Hamas or Hezbollah fighters.

Quoting Israel National News, Tuesday (10/10/2023), Abdallah (40) comes from the Druze village of Yanuh-Jat in northern Israel, located northeast of Acre.

His family has been informed of Abdallah’s death.

“The IDF extends its sincere condolences to his family and will continue to support them,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

According to the IDF, some of the infiltrators crossed into northern Israel from Lebanon on Monday afternoon.

Security forces and helicopters were deployed to search for intruders. The IDF claimed the intruders had been “eliminated” after a firefight.

The IDF attacks Hezbollah observation posts in southern Lebanon in retaliation for the infiltration.

Another report from Israel’s Channel 12 said three Israeli soldiers were injured in clashes with gunmen who infiltrated the border.

On Sunday, the Lebanese Hezbollah group reiterated its support for the Palestinian resistance, saying it was “not neutral” in the ongoing fighting between Israel and the Hamas group.

