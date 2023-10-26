The plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies unanimously approved a reform to establish that all companies that sell electrical, electronic and household appliances will be prohibited from granting guarantees of less than twelve months.

The ruling that reforms article 77 of the Federal Consumer Protection Lawin terms of guarantees, was approved by 454 votes in favor by deputies from all parliamentary groups.

During the explanatory statement, the PAN deputy, Enrique Godínez Del Ríopointed out that The reform arose from the need to have quality and durable products on the market.

He recalled that currently many companies give 3-month guarantees, offering products that decompose quickly, which also contributes to pollution, since of the total products that are destined for the trash, only 0.12 percent enter a cycle. of recycling.

“Now there is greater ethical and social awareness on the part of consumers and companies, this proposal promotes corporate social responsibility, because the current three-month guarantee period is not in any way acceptable, giving such a short guarantee time. “It represents a setback for consumers because once this period has ended they can no longer complain in stores, self-service or department stores for any failure in the product they purchased and must look directly for a workshop from the manufacturer or distributor, something that is not easy at all,” express.

By extending the warranty period, he explained, “the consumer can be sure that their product will serve for longer and in case of failure it will be easy to have a replacement or repair where the commerce, self-service or departmental will be obliged to provide to repair or replace the purchased product.

In its transitional regime, the proposal proposes that the decree come into force 18 months after its publication in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

