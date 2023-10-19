Suara.com – The couple Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar are heading to the KPU building to register as presidential and vice presidential candidates, Thursday (19/10/2023).

Before leaving, the group first gathered at the NasDem Tower to listen to Anies-Muhaimin’s remarks.

After Muhaimin, Anies took his turn giving a speech. In his speech, Anies started by talking about consistency.

“This nation is providing an example of what consistency is, what steadfastness is, what words and deeds are,” said Anies.

Then Anies spoke about the spirit of change. He said, the changes sent from the NasDem Tower room were about trust, restoring public confidence in its leaders.

“Once the sails recede, we will abstain,” shouted Anies, greeted by loud shouts of ‘amen’ from his supporters.

“God willing, ships with developed sails will depart for an Indonesia that is fairer, more prosperous and more prosperous,” added Anies.

The procession then ended with prayers offered by six religious figures in Indonesia.

After that, the group continued in an open jeep to the KPU building. Anies-Muhaimin appeared to be at the front.

Behind him, Surya Paloh was accompanying him along with the supporting political party elites. Thousands of sympathizing supporters were also seen filling the street corners leading to the KPU building.