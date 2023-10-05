Suara.com – Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Firli Bahuri firmly denied having received US $ 1 billion from either party. Firli also asked who would want to give money with such a large nominal amount.

“I don’t think there will ever be things like people meeting, let alone the issue of receiving something worth a billion dollars, I assure you there isn’t. One billion dollars is a lot, you know, secondly, who wants to give that one billion dollars?” said Firli at the KPK’s Red and White Building, South Jakarta, Thursday (5/19/2023).

Apart from that, Firli also denied that he had blackmailed the Minister of Agriculture, Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL).

The retired three-star National Police officer admitted that he did know Syahrul Yasin Limpo, but in the context of professional relationships between state officials.

“At the Ministry of Agriculture, I only know ministers. During limited meetings and plenary cabinet meetings, I always talk to the ministers before the plenary session and someone takes their photo, none of the officials under my minister know me,” he said.

The Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK) leader, Firli, said that he had never carried out the extortion that was accused of him.

“We have never had contact with the parties, let alone asking for something or calling it blackmail. I assure you it has never been done as alleged,” he said.

Firli then said that previously he had also received reports about a number of parties using his name and asking several regional heads, members of the DPR RI and even ministers for a number of things.

However, he confirmed that this was done by irresponsible parties. However, the issue of him blackmailing the Minister of Agriculture, SYL, was firmly denied. (Between)

