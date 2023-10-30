Burrow show in San Francisco. Minnesota beats GreenBay but loses Cousins, knocked out in his Achilles tendon

Trick or treat? Halloween Sunday, the eighth of the NFL season, with 14 games scheduled, has something for everyone. Denver plays a trick on Kansas City, Cincinnati and Philadelphia make their weekend sweet by imposing themselves on San Francisco and Washington. There are only a couple of days left until the transfer deadline and the balance of power is fluid, no result is a given. We’ll see if Monday Night Detroit-Las Vegas confirms the trend.

DENVER-KANSAS CITY 24-9

Sensational in Colorado. The Broncos (3-5) beat Kansas City (6-2) for the first time since 2015. Dominating the Chiefs, even. Patrick Mahomes had always won with Denver so far, 12 times. This time he finished without a touchdown, with 2 interceptions. Coach Reid’s team commits 5 turnovers, the one by Mecole Hardman on a punt return close to the end zone is unforgivable, the offensive tackles, Smith and Taylor, are confirmed as inadequate to ward off the opponent’s pass rush, and so even the best quarterback at the world is in crisis, among other things not at its best, sickly. The Broncos look great on defense, led by Justin Simmons. And this time Russ Wilson doesn’t make a mess: he throws 3 tries instead. Maybe it’s too late to save the season, but Coach Payton is raising his head again.

SAN FRANCISCO-CINCINNATI 17-31

On paper it was a great match, it becomes Joe Burrow’s show. The Cincy quarterback, back to full physical efficiency, is a phenomenon: he finishes 28/32, with 3 tries for Tyler Boyd, Andrei Iosivas and Ja’Marr Chase, completing 19 consecutive throws with the game in the balance. A monster. Which gives the Bengals (4-3) their third victory in a row and inflicts their third knockout in a row on the 49ers (5-3). San Francisco scores two touchdowns with Christian McCaffrey, but pays for the absences of Deebo Samuel, the best receiver, and Trent Williams, the tackle who protects Brock Purdy’s blind side. He throws a couple of interceptions, but it is the defense that is unrecognizable compared to the standards of excellence to which he was accustomed. It opens like the Red Sea of ​​biblical memory, Burrow guesses the combination of the safe.

WASHINGTON-PHILADELPHIA 31-38

Philly is the team with the best NFL record, 7-1. But he doesn’t impress in Washington. Saved by the omnipotence of AJ Brown, the colossal receiver – who scores two extraordinary touchdowns and dominates in the style of Owens and Moss, giants of the role in the past -, and by a couple of indecent favorable referee calls. The Commanders (3-6), who had already forced overtime in the first direct match of the season, limited the Eagles’ running game to just 59 yards, but conceded 4 passing tries from Jalen Hurts. And so the same Sam Howell designer labels aren’t enough for them. Ah, Hurts fumbles on the usual sneak 1 yard from the end zone, a pink conger, but the capital team doesn’t know how to take advantage of it.

Other games

One quarterback lost, one found, one perhaps found. Pyrrhic victory for Minnesota (4-4) which won 24-10 over Green Bay (2-5) but lost Kirk Cousins ​​to a ruptured Achilles tendon. Season and perhaps even career over, at 35 years old. Tennessee (3-4) finds the quarterback of the future: freshman Levis on his debut as a starter throws for 4 touchdowns for the 28-23 success over Atlanta (4-4). The New York Jets (4-3) enjoy the overtime victory in the city derby against the Giants (2-6) – in East Rutherford it ends 13-10 thanks to Zuerlein’s kicks, the one in regulation at the last second – and they hope for a sporting miracle seeing Rodgers already pitching before the match a month and a half after the injury. Who knows, before the end of the season… Clear successes for a trio of “racing” teams: Miami (6-2) beats New England (2-6) 31-17, Dallas (5-2) beats Los Angeles 43-20 Rams (3-5), Jacksonville (6-2) win 31-24 away at Arizona (1-7). In the rain, Jacksonville (5-2) beats Pittsburgh (4-3) 20-10, New Orleans (4-4) beats Indianapolis (3-5) 38-27. Success in the photo finish, overtaking goal 38″ from the end, for Seattle (5-2) who defeats Cleveland 24-20 (4-3), Carolina obtains the first victory of the season (1-6), defeating Houston 15-13 ( 3-4) thanks to Pineiro’s kick at the last minute. Finally on Sunday Night the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4), led by Herbert, beat Chicago (2-6) 30-13.

October 30 – 08:14

