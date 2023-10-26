Suara.com – The National Police’s Special Detachment (Densus) 88 Anti-terror arrested 18 terrorist suspects throughout October 2023. The arrests were made in six regions of Indonesia.

Head of the Public Information Bureau (Karopenmas) of the National Police’s Public Relations Division, Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan, said the six regions include West Sumatra, West Java, South Sumatra, Lampung, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), and West Kalimantan.

“A total of 18 suspects,” Ramadhan told reporters, Thursday (26/10/2023).

Ramadhan detailed that one suspect with the initials RA was arrested in West Sumatra on October 2 2023. RA is said to have played a role in carrying out propaganda on social media.

Then a suspect with the initials AT was arrested in West Java on October 5 2023. AT is a terrorist from the Anshor Daulah network.

“In South Sumatra, on 15-16 October 2023, we succeeded in arresting five perpetrators acting as members of the Jemaah Islamiyah group, including HN, MA, IW, AS and AN,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Lampung, four terrorist suspects were arrested on October 18 2023. The four had the initials MA, AZ, IS and S.

“The four perpetrators were members of the Jemaah Islamiyah group,” explained Ramadhan.

Furthermore, six terrorist suspects with the initials M, I, BH, RM, M, and MIW were arrested in NTB from 19 to 23 October 2023. Based on the results of the investigation, the six suspects were suspected of being affiliated with the Anshor Daulah terrorist network.

Then a terrorist suspect with the initials UH was arrested in West Kalimantan on October 19 2023. UG is suspected of playing a role in carrying out propaganda on social media.

“Densus investigators are still working in the field to collect all information and evidence,” he concluded.