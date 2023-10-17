Suara.com – Artist and basketball player Denny Sumargo recently met President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) first grandson, Jan Ethes Srinarendra on a basketball court.

Denny Sumargo said he was challenged by Jan Ethes to play basketball.

“Playing basketball was challenged by the grandson of the number one person in Indonesia,” said Denny Sumargo, quoted by Suara.com from his personal TikTok account @dennysumargoreal, Tuesday (17/10/2023).

Denny Sumargo then shook hands and asked the first son of the Mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. He asked whether Jan Ethes wanted to practice or play with him.

Also read: Maudy Ayunda was cheated on repeatedly in high school, Denny Sumargo: I’m sure she regrets it!

“Hello, what’s his name? Do you know me? Who am I? What do you practice?” asked Denny Sumargo.

“Jan Ethes. Uncle Denny Sumargo. Basketball player. Basketball,” answered Jan Ethes.

Without warning, Jan Ethes immediately took the ball and put the ball into the basketball ring.

“Wow, wait patiently,” said Denny Sumargo.

Denny Sumargo again asked Jan Ethes whether he wanted to play basketball with him or want to practice.

Also read: Curious about Jessica Wongso’s interview being cut off by officers, Denny Sumargo does this to the Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights

“Look forward to it,” said Denny Sumargo.

Then Denny Sumargo asked Jan Ethes to practice basketball first with the other children.

“Then you practice with other friends first, okay,” said Denny Sumargo.

Olivia Allan’s husband said that basketball players must have courage.

“Yes, but that’s the way it has to be for basketball players, guts have to come first. Winning and losing is a matter of last, the important thing is to be brave and have a good mentality,” explained Denny Sumargo.

From the video uploaded by Denny Sumargo, Jan Ethes is seen practicing basketball with his friends. Apart from that, Denny Sumargo was also seen teaching Jan Ethes and Jan Ethes’ friends.

However, Denny Sumargo’s upload was immediately flooded with various netizen comments.

Netizens are busy asking Denny Sumargo to be careful about looking after the grandson of the number one person in Indonesia so he doesn’t get hurt while playing basketball.

“Be careful, bro, don’t get scratched,” said the account @rid***.

“Be careful, one of the spectators is Paspampres,” said the account @jak***.

“Aren’t you nervous, bro,” said the account @arb***.

“Be careful, uncle,” said the account @yan***.