Voice of Sumatra – Denny Siregar admitted that his video containing criticism of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi regarding dynastic politics had been lost or had been taken down.

However, Denny did not clearly state on which social media account the video satirizing dynastic politics was taken down.

“It’s being taken down there, so speak here,” he tweeted on his X (Twitte) account as seen on Wednesday (11/10/2023).

Denny admitted that he was not too concerned about the suspension of his video which sharply criticized Jokowi and his family. Denny even re-uploaded the video on the 2045 Tv YouTube channel.

Also read: Busker in Medan whose viral car tire puncture was arrested, his face turns tired

“It’s easy, right? Nowadays, voices are hard to silence,” he said.

In the next tweet, Denny Siregar reported that he had left the Cokro Tv YouTube channel.

“Today I officially left @cokro_tv, the channel I founded from the start and built with my friends from zero to big,” he wrote.

Implicitly, Denny left Cokro Tv so he could have more freedom in speaking.

“I will still be at @2045Tv and maybe create a new channel so that I can be free and independent in my voice. Markira, let’s continue to speak out for the upholding of law in this democratic country,” he said.

Also read: Busker who punctured car tire because he was not given money in Medan arrested after his action went viral

Previously, Denny Siregar, who usually praised President Jokowi, now seems to have the courage to take a different stance. He strongly criticized Jokowi and his family regarding the issue of political dynasties.

In fact, Denny Siregar compared the Jokowi family to the family of former President Suharto. Denny made this criticism by uploading a video on the 2045 TV YouTube channel.

Initially, Denny talked about the children and cronies of former President Suharto, who according to him were the cause of the depravity of the New Order regime until students were forcibly demoted in 1998. After telling the story about Suharto, Denny then discussed the issue of the Jokowi political dynasty and his family.

“I heard a lot of gossip in the community about the strengthening of the issue of dynastic politics in the Jokowi family, starting with Gibran becoming Mayor of Solo, then Bobby Nasution becoming Mayor of Medan and most recently Kaesang, his youngest son becoming general chairman of PSI,” said Denny as seen, Wednesday (4/10/2023).

He said that Jokowi’s children who had the privilege of being involved in politics were increasingly becoming a topic of discussion.

“There is a feeling secretly growing in society about how easy it is to be the president’s children. Even though at the same time many other young people have to struggle alone, without the help of their father’s big name, even just to survive,” he said.

Denny said that when Kaesang was asked to become a PSI cadre and in just 2 days suddenly became the General Chair of PSI, the negative sentiment grew stronger and came out in the form of subtle innuendos and even a laughing stock for the extraordinary ease that Jokowi’s children had in business and politics.

“This makes many people jealous and compare themselves to those who never received these facilities,” he said.