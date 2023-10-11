Suara.com – The closeness of Tariq Halilintar and Aaliyah Massaid is still a matter of public discussion. The reason is that even though they often upload moments together and are caught in unusual interactions, the lovebirds remain silent regarding their special relationship.

Both Tariq and Aaliyah seem to let the public guess about their relationship. Of course, this has made many people more curious, including tarot expert, Denny Darko.

Most recently, Denny Darko took part in exploring the love story of Aaliyah Massaid and Thariq Halilintar on his personal YouTube channel. He said that until now Tariq Halilintar’s younger brother is still having difficulty moving on from Fuji.

Regarding the special relationship they have, the lovebirds are united in not having an affair in accordance with the principles of the Gen Halilintar family which rejects romantic relationships that do not end in marriage.

“Thariq and Aaliyah will not possibly get married if they are determined to date,” said Denny Darko.

He also dreamed that the relationship between Tariq and Aaliyah would not end at the altar if next year the two of them were not thinking about marriage.

However, this view could change if Aaliyah emigrates like Aurel Hermansyah next year.

Furthermore, he also guessed when Thariq Halilintar’s love life will be surrounded by three women namely Fuji, Aaliyah, and another woman in the future who has the potential to replace Aaliyah.

Denny Darko’s confession was re-shared by the lambe__danu Instagram account and received various comments from netizens. Instead of believing it, netizens actually sneered at this famous tarot expert’s statement.

“Nape die is still making psychic predictions from the time of Billy Syahputra, Deddy Corbuzier, Lesti, Atta Aurel and others, it seems like they are all wrong,” wrote one netizen.

“It’s better for people to look for another job instead of embarrassing themselves, look for a job that is useful, bro,” said another netizen.

“It’s better to retire, sir, and become a real fortune teller,” added a different netizen.