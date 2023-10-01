Depok.suara.com – Danish singer Denny Caknan is now famous as a successful regional musician in Indonesia. But he instead chose to live in Java rather than Jakarta.

Judging from the PWK YouTube account, Denny Caknan’s decision was because he thought Jakarta was very tough. In fact, he was often cheated when doing business with Jakartans.

“It’s too scary for Javanese people, especially me. I’ve been cheated out of almost half a billion. The agency yesterday when I bought it was cheated out of 80 million. That’s Jakarta people too. Half a billion hasn’t been paid,” he said.

Because of this incident, Denny Caknan often rejected offers from television. This is because of the trauma that has been experienced when doing business with Jakartans.

“We rarely appear on TV. There’s a lot of trauma,” he concluded.

But netizens even insinuated that Denny Caknan was a stingy person. So it is not suitable for living in Jakarta.

“Don’t worry about it, girl,” said @miaxxx.

“Because it’s expensive, stingy people can’t do it,” explained @viaxxx

“Even 3 assistants have already been fired, how can they spend that much money,” said @liamxxx.

“You’re not smart,” explained @miaxxx.