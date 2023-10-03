Suara.com – Discussions about Denny Caknan’s relationship with his wife, Bella Bonita, are always widely discussed. Lastly, he is called a patriarchal husband. So what is patriarchy?

This patriarchal image was aimed at Denny Caknan after he uttered a sentence that emphasized that his wife should just stay at home to look after the children without the help of an assistant.

This was said when the singer of ‘Mendung Tanpo Udan’ appeared as a guest star for Deddy Corbuzier with his wife, Bella Bonita recently.

In the podcast, Deddy asked Bella a question about her desire to take care of children. Is he ready to take care of the child himself or will he be assisted by the services of an assistant?

Also read: Denny Caknan is afraid to live in Jakarta because he was cheated out of half a billion: Just live in Java

Bella Bonita answered that she didn’t know, but her husband interrupted her statement by saying that his wife would take care of their children in the future.

“Hopefully you can take care of it yourself, uncle, so you don’t take part in the concert,” he said in a relaxed tone and laugh.

Thinking she was joking, Bella Bonita reminded her husband to be serious. Apparently, Denny Caknan emphasized that he really wanted his wife to take care of their baby herself.

“Oh, no… no… no joke. This is serious,” he said.

Bella Bonita seemed surprised by her husband’s confirmation and Denny Caknan continued that if his wife attended the concert, he was worried that Bella Bonita would get sick.

Also read: Tell Bella Bonita to take care of the baby herself, Denny Caknan compared to Mingyu: Isn’t it a babu

“Hopefully you can take care of it yourself, that’s right.”

“Yes, so I don’t go to the concert. Yes (taking care of children) is tired, you’ll get sick,” he continued.

Due to his statement, Denny Caknan was labeled as a patriarchal figure by netizens.

What is Patriarchy

The uii.ac.id page explains patriarchy as a social system that places men as the main power holders and dominates them in various roles.

This generally refers to political leadership, social rights, moral authority and control over property. But actually, patriarchal culture is not only aimed at traditional leaders or figures, but is more than that.

Patriarchy itself has a violent impact on women due to the social position of men being higher than women.

This gives rise to an opinion in society that tends to ‘normalize’ harassment behavior against women in even small forms.

In the perspective of Islamic law, both men and women have equal positions with rights and obligations in accordance with their proportions, in accordance with Islamic teachings.

That is an explanation of what patriarchy is from an Islamic perspective. Hopefully this article is useful and can answer the readers’ curiosity.

Contributor: Rima Suliastini