On Monday, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, Denmark’s deputy prime minister, economy minister and leader of the Liberal Party since 2019, announced his intention to retire from politics due to his party’s major loss of support. Ellemann-Jensen had taken a six-month leave from February to August 2023 due to stress, for which he had also spent a short time in hospital, and in August he resigned as defense minister.

He will be replaced in the role of deputy prime minister and economy minister by the current defense minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, who has guaranteed that the party will remain in the government coalition. Within the Liberal Party, vice president Stephanie Lose will temporarily replace Ellemann-Jensen until the election of a new leader, scheduled for November.

The Liberal Party is the traditional party of the Danish centre-right and for about a year it has been part of the government coalition with its historic rival, the Social Democratic Party of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. According to polls aggregated by the Politico website, the Liberal Party, which in the past had often been the most voted party and had expressed numerous prime ministers, currently has 9 percent of the vote: in the 2022 elections it received 13 percent of the votes , and in 2019 23 percent.

– Read also: On immigration, the Danish left has become a model for the right