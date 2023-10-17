Suara.com – Indonesian women’s singles badminton player, Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, beat Nozomi Okuhara from Japan for the first time in a meeting in the last 32 of the Denmark Open 2023, Tuesday (17/10).

In the match which took place at Jyske Arena Odense, Gregoria Mariska won two straight games 21-11, 21-12 in a match lasting 35 minutes.

“Today I played quite calmly which meant I didn’t make many mistakes myself,” said Gregoria as quoted by Antara, Wednesday (18/10).

Based on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) meeting records, Gregoria has always been defeated in the three previous meetings by the former world number one and 2017 world champion.

However, in this fourth meeting, Gregoria succeeded in achieving her first victory over Nozomi after seeing the unfavorable conditions her opponent was experiencing.

“That’s what I did from the start because of course Nozomi is also a good player, even though we both know that she is not in the best condition,” said Gregoria.

With this result, Gregoria recorded a score of 1-3 in her meeting record against Nozomi, who is now ranked 29th in women’s singles in the world. As well as ensuring Gregoria’s progress towards the last 16 of the Denmark Open 2023.

After going through the last 32 rounds of the BWF Super 750 tournament today, Gregoria is increasingly wary of potential opponents in the following rounds.

He did not deny that his struggle would certainly be even tougher considering that the tournament level was quite high, so he had the potential to face top badminton players.

“Thank God, I’m quite happy with today’s win, but in the future the opponents will definitely get tougher. I want to focus on one match at a time, I don’t want to be distracted by anything that could disturb me,” explained Gregoria.