Suara.com – Indonesian men’s singles badminton player, Anthony Ginting, will evaluate the consecutive mistakes he made in the first round of the Denmark Open 2023 even though he ended in victory in Odense, Tuesday (17/10).

“But it is true that I still lose points in a row, this must be minimized,” said Ginting in the official PBSI release, Tuesday.

The second seed won in two straight games 21-15, 21-15 over French badminton player Christo Popov. However, during the match which lasted 43 minutes, Ginting still often lost a number of points in a row.

In the first game, for example, Ginting, who was ahead 16-11, had to be overtaken by three points in a row to 16-14. The same thing also happened again in the second game, where Ginting lost points in a row several times.

Also Read: Indonesian Men’s Doubles Fixes Team Shortcomings Ahead of Denmark Open 2023

“Earlier, I tried not to think too much and panic, the focus was to remain calm and not change the pattern of play,” said Ginting.

Based on his experience, this situation is indeed stressful in itself. However, he tried not to rush and remained focused on turning things around.

“Because of the evaluation from the previous match, when an incident like that affected the game, it became more rushed,” added the athlete from Cimahi, West Java.

Even though he faced quite tense challenges in his first steps in the BWF Super 750 level tournament, Ginting was quite satisfied with winning in the last 32 of the Denmark Open.

The strategy he had planned before the match finally worked well and he recorded a double score win.

“Praise God, thank God for being able to play well, being able to implement strategies well. What was planned before the match was successful,” concluded Ginting.

Indonesian men’s singles still has one representative, namely Jonatan Christie, who will only start the match on Wednesday. Jonathan will face tough opponent Chou Tien Chen from Taiwan.