67 Greenlandic Inuit women have asked for compensation of around 40 thousand euros each from the Danish government for having implanted a contraceptive device without their consent between the 1960s and 1970s, and they intend to sue him if he does not accept. They are a small fraction of the thousands of women believed to have been caught up in the Danish government’s plan to limit the native population of Greenland, a huge island that has been an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark since 1814.

The issue became public knowledge six years ago, when Naja Lyberth, one of the women who now want to sue the government, said publicly that she was implanted with a contraceptive coil after a doctor’s visit at school when she was a teenager, without it being explained to her. what it was and without his or his parents’ consent. Lyberth and other women later had children, but for many of those involved this was not possible. Furthermore, there was almost no cure in the years that followed: many women had years of acute pain, internal bleeding and abdominal infections, and several had to undergo hysterectomies.

Although Lyberth started talking about it several years ago, the story only gained the attention of the Danish public in 2022 thanks to a podcast, called Spiralkampagnen, produced by Danish public television. Among other things, Spiralkampagnen found documents according to which between 1966 and 1970, around 4,500 Inuit had IUDs implanted, around half of Greenland’s fertile women.

Now a group of women has asked the Danish government for compensation of around 300 thousand crowns, around 40 thousand euros, for the damage caused by that practice, which is in addition to many other discriminatory measures that the Danish government practiced against women until a few decades ago. native people of Greenland. In 1951, for example, the Danish government took 22 Inuit children from their families so they could conduct a kind of social experiment. The Danish authorities only apologized to the Inuit community in 2020.

In 2022, after the release of the podcast Spiralkampagnen, the Danish government and the Naalakkersuisut, the autonomous government of Greenland, established an independent investigation commission which will have to delve into the contraceptive practices practiced in Greenland between 1960 and 1991, the year in which Greenland gained control of its own healthcare system. The commission began its work in May, after many delays, and is expected to publish its findings in spring 2025.