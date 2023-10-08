This is such an important power that some fans claim it will be key to the future of Chainsaw Man’s story.

Denji’s greatest power is also one of the great secrets that the character keeps

Chainsaw Man is for many one of the most surprising anime of recent years and, although it is based on the classic idea of ​​pitting humans against demons as happens in other works as popular as Demon Slayer, the script twists that Tatsuki Fujimoto accustomed us to make this work so interesting to see.

We owe many of the surprises we see in the plot of Chainsaw Man to someone as interesting as Denji, a protagonist who is quite far from the figure of the classic hero what we see in other animes in favor of bring out your weaknesses and greatest drives and, as happens with other characters like Aki Hayakawa, our protagonist also keeps secrets that are capable of change the plot of Chainsaw Man completely.

The following lines will include spoilers of everything that happens in Chainsaw Man starting with chapter 84 of the manga.

Why can Denji change Chainsaw Man’s history and not other characters?

In the arch dedicated to Demon Control We discovered a good number of secrets that the main characters of Chainsaw Man were hiding. One of them was revealed by Makima, a character who from the beginning had a behavior that made us think that he knew a lot more than he was saying to his companions. And it is precisely she who discovered to us the greatest power of the Chainsaw Demon:

During the manga chapter 84 We discover part of Pochita and Denji’s past. Pochita is actually the Chainsaw Demon, one of the most feared demons in all of hell because he has the power to eliminate the existence of those demons that devour, also eliminating memories and fears related to said demons.

At this point it is worth remembering that in the world of Chainsaw Man when a demon dies it ends up being reincarnated in another body, and that is why the ability of the Chainsaw Demon is so important, since those demons that he devours will not be reincarnated, they will disappear and will be forgotten forever, putting an end to this loop of reincarnations.

According to Makima, this power was used in the past so that humanity would forget some of the greatest atrocities and fears suffered in history And, in the absence of a character with this same ability appearing, with this ability of the Chainsaw Demon he would be the only one who could free humanity from the powerful demons that torment and cause problems to human beings.

This power can be used in a very dangerous way if the Chainsaw Demon is forced to devour the demons that suit one, thus causing there is control over the fears that people feel, something that Makima tried to put into practice to create what she considers a better world.

The complexity of Chainsaw Man’s story increased after this story arc. From this chapter some fans are sure that this power will once again have prominence and it will be of great importance for the ending of this story starring Denji.

