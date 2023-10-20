Due to being pregnant without a husband, Denise Chariesta continues to be in the public spotlight. The reason is, RD’s former mistress has had pros and cons regarding her pregnancy.

Many netizens have criticized Denise Chariesta for being pregnant without a husband, but it seems that Denise Chariesta is not the type of artist who gets ’emotional’ about her insults.

Now, behind this situation, Denise Chariesta has actually made a song entitled HTS, which stands for Pregnant Without a Husband.

Denise Chariesta immediately shared this news in an upload on her Instagram.

Also Read: TikTok Shop Closed, Denise Chariesta: Government Kills MSMEs!

“My new song is out on all social media… who wants me to make a music video?,” he wrote.

Many netizens also commented on Denise Chariesta’s upload. There are netizens who link Denise’s actions with a sign of the end times.

“Astgfirullahaalazim.. yes, our God is really at the end of time????,” commented @dapurgep****

“You’ll feel sorry for the baby???? Even though it’s purely the parents’ fault????,” said @adheim****

Also read: Denise Chariesta’s reaction to the baby she was carrying that she swore was disabled: Just tell me