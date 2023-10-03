Denis Mukwege, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018, has announced that he will run in the next presidential elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which will be on December 20. Mukwege is 68 years old and a doctor specializing in gynecology and obstetrics, he is the founder of the Panzi Hospital in Bukavu, in the eastern part of Congo, where he has become one of the world’s greatest experts in the treatment of physical damage caused by rape. With her colleagues she treated thousands of patients, welcomed into the clinic after the numerous cases of rape that occurred in the country’s long civil war. In 2018 he won the Nobel together with Iraqi activist of Yazidi origin Nadia Murad “for their efforts to put an end to sexual violence in armed conflicts and wars”.

In the elections Mukwege will challenge incumbent president Félix Tshisekedi, who won the 2019 elections as opposition leader, taking over from Joseph Kabila. Until 2021, Tshisekedi had led a compromise government with Kabila, who controlled the parliamentary majority. Kabila had ruled the country since 2001, taking over from his father, Laurent, after his assassination, and is under European Union sanctions for human rights abuses, among other things for how he violently repressed protests in 2016 calling for democracy.

