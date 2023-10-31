Suara.com – Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia denied that he was part of the Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka National Campaign Team (TKN). In fact, he accompanied the presidential and vice presidential candidates when they registered with the General Election Commission (KPU) on 25 October.

Bahlil admitted that he was just taking Gibran, who he considered his younger brother, to register with the KPU.

“Let’s just take Mas Wali (Gibran) to register, my little brother. Isn’t it okay for us, the family, to take his little brother?” said Bahlil when met at the Borobudur Hotel, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (31/10/2023).

According to him, even though he is still a minister, there is no harm in accompanying the presidential election candidate pairs to the KPU as long as they have asked President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi for leave.

“It’s okay, the important thing is to take leave,” he concluded.

KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy’ari (center) receives the nomination registration documents from the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair Prabowo Subianto (left) and Gibran Rakabuming Raka (right) at the Central KPU Office, Jakarta, Wednesday (25/10/2023). (ANTARA PHOTOS/Sigid Kurniawan).

Previously, Bahlil Lahadalia accompanied the presidential candidate pair and vice presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka to register with the General Election Commission (KPU).

Related to this, it turned out that Bahlil was the deputy head of the Prabowo-Gibran winning team. This was conveyed by the Chairman of the Golkar Party’s Election Winning Body (Bappilu), Maman Abdurrahaman.

“As far as I know, Pak Bahlil was appointed as deputy head of the winning team for Pak Prabowo and Mas Gibran,” said Maman at the Indonesian KPU Office, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (25/10/2023).

For your information, Bahlil accompanied the presidential and vice presidential candidates from KIM to the KPU to register as participants in the 2024 presidential election.

Bahlil was seen riding in Maung Pindad’s tactical car.

It is known that the couple Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka officially registered as presidential and vice presidential candidates with the KPU.

Both registrations were accompanied by thousands of sympathizers in front of the KPU office. Also present accompanied Prabowo and Gibran to the registration room for presidential and vice-presidential candidates, the general chairman of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) parties.