“The indigenous cases of Dengue in the Lodi area are slowing down. We had the last one in the first days of October which was followed by further disinfestation” to eliminate infected mosquitoes. “There was still a queue and we hope these are the last cases, with temperatures dropping and mosquitoes expected to decrease too.” Marino Faccini, director of the Hygiene and Health Prevention Department of the Ats Milano Metropolitan City, outlined the picture to Adnkronos Salute. “We had this tail – he explains – linked to the high temperatures” recorded up until the first weeks of autumn. Today we have around thirty confirmed indigenous cases due to the outbreak in the province of Lodi”.

Identikit of people affected by the virus

Average age: 56 years. “There was a proportion of elderly people, mainly those hospitalized were in the older age groups.” In detail, the expert continues, “hospitalizations were a small minority, i.e. 6, without any consequences. There were no deaths”. As for the identikit of people affected by the virus, “we have had infections in people from 3 to 88 years old. The age groups are all represented, there was also a rather small child and then young people, adults, elderly people. ‘one age has proven to be more sensitive than another.”

The trend of infections

“In reality there wasn’t a peak, there was a transmission that started in early August, then throughout the months of August and September we had these thirty cases, but the trend was not like a wave with a rise and a fall. The cases appeared at a rate of 1-2, maximum 3, spread over the course of 2 months”. The fact of still having some cases after some time “is not strange – points out Faccini – It has been like this in all the outbreaks recorded elsewhere in the world and in Italy. In fact, the problem is that the mosquito that becomes infected by biting a sick person must incubate the virus for 8-10 days before being able to transmit it again. Then it can bite a person and from then 5 to 14 days can pass before the person develops the disease.”

Therefore, “when the infected mosquito leaves, 2 or 3 weeks can still pass before we see the case. The fact that we are still recording this queue is linked to this dynamic. The last case was detected because it had shown symptoms, like many part of the others”, two out of three. While, concludes Faccini, “there are about ten cases identified thanks to screening”.