Would the Pillar of Flame have been able to defeat the Upper Sixth Moons?

Rengoku never had the chance to face these dangerous demons

Join the conversation

In an anime with a cast of characters as interesting as that of Demon Slayer It’s hard for fans not to imagine clashes that never happened in the original story and one that is often mentioned is that of Rengoku against the demons who hold the title of Upper Sixth Moon because these are the villains of the arc after the one in which the brave man starred. Pillar of Flame.

Although we believe that Rengoku would have been the ideal Pillar to counter Daki’s extendable girdles with his Fire Breathing Techniques, things would become very different. the moment Gyutaro entered combat, to the point that Rengoku’s defeat would have been practically guaranteed.

The main reason why Gyutaro would beat Rengoku

What completely keeps Rengoku from beating Gyutaro is the poison that this demon has in the sickles that it uses in combat. Rengoku does not have the resistance to poison that Uzui does and although his strong will would not make him surrender despite the effects of the poison, Rengoku would end up dying from its toxic substances. He also does not have the great speed and the ability to predict with your ears your enemy’s attacks, something the Pillar of Sound used at the climax of the battle to get closer to the sickle demon.

The poison from Gyutaro’s weapons would force Rengoku to use your agility as much as possible and in that aspect this Pillar is weaker than Tengen Uzui. Rengoku’s way of fighting focuses more on the use of his breathing techniques and although against Akaza he proved to be capable of even create fire barriers to prevent ranged attacks, Nor would it be especially useful to face a Superior Moon that could poison you from any angle and that does not exactly stand out for attacking from afar.

Another detail that we must take into account is the different personality between Akaza and Gyutaro. Akaza is much more powerful than Gyutaro, but for a good part of his fight against Rengoku he wasn’t really interested in killing his rival and many fans are sure that he didn’t try too hard fighting the Pillar of Flame. Akaza was more interested in Rengoku becoming a demon so that he could take better advantage of his abilities and it was not until Rengoku used his most powerful techniques when Akaza decided to end the fight.

With Gyutaro this would not be the same. Due to his stormy past From what we saw in his fight against Uzui we know that this demon fights motivated by the hatred within him and He would seek to kill Rengoku from the first moment instead of playing with him.

Analyzing carefully Gyutaro’s offensive skills We can discover that in reality, Tengen Uzui was the right Pillar to stop this powerful demon and, although several of the best aces up his sleeve that Gyutaro had were especially weak against the ninja, Uzui had to need constant support of Tanjiro, Inosuke and Zenitsu to finish off these enemies after a confrontation that forced him to retire as a demon hunter permanently.

Join the conversation