Demon Slayer is a work that, in addition to standing out for its excellent animation and its exciting action scenes, has known how to present the improvements to the skills of our protagonists, reaching the level sufficient to resist some attacks from the fearsome Higher Demonic Moons and even achieving the achievement of defeating more than one thanks to the estimable help of the Pillars.

The Hunter’s Mark is perhaps the best reflection of the enormous training and great enthusiasm that they are capable of arousing in the fervor of their battles, but what are the abilities and powers that they grant? this mysterious increase in power?

The following lines will include Spoilers of some events that happen after season 3 of Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer’s biggest power boost

These marks were first seen on Tanjiro and were awakened inadvertently due to to the great effort it took to face Gyutaro at the climax of the second season. Later, Mitsuri Kanroji and Muichiro Tokito would awaken their marks, the latter achieving the feat of Defeat a Higher Moon in one-on-one combat, something unthinkable for fans at that time.

The most obvious changes that this mark brings, in addition to certain spots on some parts of the wearer’s body, is a huge increase in their physical conditions and greater resistance to the poisons and toxins used by some of the most powerful demons, as well as to the pain of wounds.

The benefits of these improvements pale before the greater ability that can be awakened in those who manage to adapt to these brands: the so-called Transparent World which became known in the confrontation between The beginning of the coming.

The Transparent World ability is something that Kokushibo mastered long before our heroes and allowed him see through the skin of your enemies, being able to analyze their physical conditions and deteriorations during the battle and even see the world in slow motion sometimes thus gaining the ability to predict and dodge some of the attacks of any member of the Demon Extermination Corps who had the audacity to confront him.

Having a demon hunter awaken his mark in the middle of a fight can tip the balance quite a bit in his favor, but it brings with it a horrible consequence: nothing less than the death of everyone who uses it and whose body is over 25 years of age. The only characters that managed to be an exception to this were Gyomei Himejima, Kokushibo in his demonic form and the mythical hunter Yoriichi Tsugikuni, 3 true legends in the world of Demon Slayer and probably the most powerful characters in the work alongside Muzan himself.

