You are going to love this incredible cosplay of Douma, the Upper Moon #2.

The Upper Moon #2, Douma, comes to life through this amazing cosplay.

Join the conversation

Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga/anime, Demon Slayer, has a lot of characters who, for one reason or another, remain engraved in the collective imagination. On the one hand, There are heroes like Kyojuro Rengoku who stand out for their great charismastriking personality and great power, as well as Inosuke Hashibira, being mainly recognized for his crazy and impulsive way of being.

However, it is not only the demon hunters who are memorable, as Even on the side of the villains there are notable demons, such as Kokushibo with its imposing aura, or Douma himself, one of the strongest Upper Moons, which not only has a sadistic personality but also an impressive design. And it is so much so that an artist has made a cosplay of this character and the result is the best you will see in a long time.

You will love this fascinating Douma cosplay

Douma is one of the most powerful and striking demons in Demon Slayersince this villain has been distinguished by his sadistic personality and his appearance, which captivated fans since his introduction, since this controversial character debuted during the meeting of the Higher Moonsgiving a small sample of his peculiar personality.

Likewise, in Douma’s brief introduction it could be seen that Akaza hates him, because Both seem to have a kind of rivalry that was reflected during the meeting of the Higher Moons, a detail that generated a lot of interest among followers. However, there is little that the anime has shown of Doumasince he has not yet had the opportunity to demonstrate the extent of his power.

However, that is about to change very soon, as the upcoming events of the anime will bring with them surprising battles in which this powerful demon will be involvedreason for which, a cosplayer artist has decided to make an incredible Douma cosplay to make the wait for this controversial villain more enjoyable in the coming seasons.

Through TikTok, the cosplayer artist named KleinerPixel has shared his fascinating cosplay of Douma, the Upper Moon #2who stands out for his personality and incredible skills with which he has managed to kill several Pillars of the Demon Hunter Corps.

@smallpixel Grandma! Did you really cosplay Douma from Demon Slayer?? ♬ I wanna party – ★

In this video you can see how the cosplayer artist has perfectly recreated every detail of Doumafrom his distinctive clothing and hair, to his gestures, added to that he has replicated the Kanji that these demons usually carry in their eyeswhich call their position within the ranks of Muzan Kibutsujithis being a detail that has made this cosplay a true wonder.

This Douma cosplay is one of the best you’ll see in a long timesince the cosplayer artist has managed faithfully recreate and transmit the essence of this controversial and striking characterwho since his introduction became a fan favorite.

Notably This is not the only Demon Slayer cosplay that this artist has madesince in his TikTok profile you can find other representations of the different and wonderful characters of this franchise, which have sublimely recreatedjust like the cosplay already mentioned.

Without a doubt, many fans are eager for the fourth season of the Demon Slayer anime, since this will lay the foundation for a great new stage full of action in which the Pillars and Demons will fight great battles that will mark a before and after in the series. Also, as usual, Ufotable will do its magic and give a unique display of animation and effects.

Join the conversation