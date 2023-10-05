Demon Slayer are one of the animes that has left the greatest dent in the hearts of today’s audience. Its seasons have added millions of fans around the world who have wanted to witness the adventures of Tanjiro and the Demon Hunters.

The world of Kimetsu no Yaiba is complex, full of enemies, dangers and also sacrifices. And in all that history, Projects and additions have also emerged that go beyond anime/manga. This is the case of the Demon Slayer art book that we bring you today.

The Art of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba the Animeis a compilation as art book about the universe created by Koyoharu Gotouge. It is also distributed by Ufotable and went on sale on August 22, 2023, so its publication is extremely recent.

A collection exclusive of illustrations made by mangaka Gotouge. Official book distributed by Ufotable. Nearly 300 illustrations available. The cover is made by renowned illustrator Akira Matsushima

The Art of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba the Anime: Amazon – 18,37€.