Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer is the protagonist of one of the best fanarts you will see today

Demon Slayer It is, without a doubt, one of the most popular mangas in recent years. Even though the main story ended a long time ago, there are many fans who continue talking about the charismatic cast of characters in the series, its intense combats or the exemplary anime adaptation being carried out by the prestigious studio Ufotable, responsible for the incredible animation that the work has in its anime format.

Demon Slayer is also a franchise that remains very alive thanks to the great affection shown by its fans making constant fanarts of their characters. The protagonist of this article has made it clear to us how well the characters from Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga fit with franchises as disparate as Street Fighter, resulting in a fanart as striking as the one we share with you today.

This is what Nezuko Kamado would look like as a Street Fighter character

Thanks to the work of the artist @senpaicrusade, Demon Slayer fans have received a new version of Nezuko Kamado Fresh from Street Fighter 6, maintaining the classic essence of the character with the distinctive style that we see in what is one of the best games made by Capcom in 2023:

Nezuko’s clothing has been replaced by clothes that, although they maintain the oriental aesthetic that predominates in Demon Slayer, are much more comfortable for hand-to-hand combat against enemies.

Nezuko’s body too has received obvious changes to better adapt to the cast of characters from Capcom’s veteran franchise. On the other hand, @senpaicrusade has managed to keep Kamado recognizable while respecting the characteristic colors of the character and some of the most striking features of its design such as its innocent eyes.

Nezuko’s hairstyle, which in Koyoharu Gotouge’s original work sports a simple loose mane with some decoration on it, has been replaced by two bows and some long braids to give more comfort to the character in their confrontations. The latter also makes us think that he has been Chun-Li’s character the main inspiration of @senpaicrusade to create this version of Nezuko Kamado.

Nezuko surprised many fans by showing a wilder and fiercer version of herself in his confrontation against Daki, one of the Upper Moons of Muzan Kibutsuji. In the most recent season of anime she also starred in great scenes and there are already several moments in which the girl He saved his brother’s life from certain death. against the powerful demons that our protagonists face.

