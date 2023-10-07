Muzan has a good reason for not turning any of his greatest enemies into demons.

Muzan Kibutsuji is one of Demon Slayer’s biggest threats

Join the conversation

There are many reasons why Demon Slayer fans may consider Muzan one of the most intimidating villains in the entire work created by Koyoharu Gotouge. He has not hesitated in many of the scenes to show the most terrifying side of him, going so far as to massacre both human beings and animals. demons who swore eternal loyalty to him.

Something that also makes Muzan terrifying besides his behavior and immense power is his ability to turn human beings into demons injecting them with his own blood. This ability has made us fans wonder on more than one occasion why the one known as King of Demons He has not yet attempted to turn any of the Pillars, the most prominent members of the Demon Extermination Corps, into demons.

The reason why Muzan has not transformed any Pilar into a demon

The answer behind this question is quite simple and also serves to show the great cunning that this villain possesses. And Muzan has no doubt that turning a Pilar into a demon is the same as give immense power to someone who will betray you in a matter of time.

Muzan’s distrustful nature and the knowledge he has about the Pillars would make the Demon King never trust this new minion, something that already happens even with some of his most faithful subjects like Doma. Furthermore, during Demon Slayer we could see that some demons possess an obvious hatred towards Muzan from within. Muzan believes that a transformed Pilar would never feel loyalty to him or completely lose his humanity.

There is something else to note about this villain. He also doesn’t feel much empathy for the demons he creates and on more than one occasion has not hesitated to take their lives and torture them when they fail in their missions. In the third season of the anime he did not hesitate to decapitate Gyokko in front of all the Higher Moons for showing behavior that he did not like.

This fearsome action pales in comparison to one of the massacres he did in the first season. Muzan did not hesitate to kill almost all the Lower Moons, considering them useless, thus demonstrating how little he values ​​having more or less powerful demons in his ranks. The only exception might be Kokushibo, who has shown that he values for his incredible strength and capabilities.

Join the conversation